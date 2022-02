Chicago falls to Eastern Conference leaders on Sunday afternoon. The Blackhawks knew Sunday afternoon's matchup against the league's best offense would be a challenge. They rose to the occasion by and large in the opening 20 minutes, taking a 1-1 game into the first intermission while holding Florida, who leads the league in shots and is tied for third in shooting percentage, to just three shots on goal. But the home team couldn't sustain the Panthers pressure for the full 60 in a 5-2 loss at the United Center, including a pair of late empty-net goals as Chicago pushed for the equalizer in a 3-2 game.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO