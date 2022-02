Chuck Klosterman is at once a product of his time and a man outside of it. The pop culture journalist and author was born in 1972, putting him smack in the middle of the Gen X goalposts. He was a sophomore in college when Nirvana released their seminal Nevermind and witnessed the zeitgeist shift in real time; he recalls bonding with a classmate over his Motley Crue shirt, only to watch that classmate ceremoniously disavow the band and sport a Dinosaur Jr. shirt on campus the next year.

