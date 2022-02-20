Dua Lipa's Bundled-Up Winter Look Is a Major Mood

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This past week, while gearing up for the first date of her Future Nostalgia tour in Miami, Dua Lipa has been wearing a seemingly endless rotation of bright and beautiful outfits. Among her carousel images of pasta and ice cream, we’ve seen the pop star in everything from an itty bitty bikini to a playful floral top—but look closer, and this wasn’t just any bulb-adorned piece. Instead, it was actually crafted to appear as a flower blooming from Lipa’s body. The top, created by Nikita Chekrygin of the Russian-based label Ch4rm, includes petals that were produced separately and then stitched together, with the transparent layers giving the flower an impressive three-dimensional effect.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO