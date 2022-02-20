ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howland swim relay team sets school record at Districts

By Danielle Podlaski
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior Rachel Delida, junior Gianna Carbone and sophomores Nicole Mavrogianis and Peyton Sisler broke the school record for the fastest time in the 200-yard medley relay this weekend at the Division I districts at Cleveland State University.

Delida, Carbone, Mavrogianis and Sisler held the previous record.

The four finished in 13th place.

Delida, Carbone, Mavrogianis and Sisler also finished 15th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

