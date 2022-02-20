Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge said that the founder of the Oath Keepers militia poses a "clear and convincing danger" and ordered him to be held in jail until his trial for the January 6 insurrection.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, 56, was arrested in Texas in January and indicted with 11 other members of the militia -- who all have pleaded not guilty to charges of sedition for the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Amit Mehta, a federal judge for the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., shot down Rhodes' second attempt to be released from jail during a pre-trial release hearing on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported.

His decision came three weeks after a federal magistrate judge in Texas ruled that he should remain in jail until his trial, which is expected to begin in July.

Prosecutors revealed new evidence related to the riot during the Friday hearing and one on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Rhodes allegedly sent encrypted messages through the Signal app in which he implied that his followers should prepare for violence if former President Donald Trump were to not invoke the Insurrection Act after his defeat in the 2020 general election, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors read some of Rhodes' messages in court in which he said Oath Keepers should "prepare to walk the same path as the founding fathers," CNN reported.

"He must know that if he doesn't act, we will. He has to understand that we will have no choice," Rhodes allegedly said in one message.

Mehta called Rhodes, an Army veteran who attended Yale Law School, an "extremely sophisticated individual" who poses a public safety risk.

The unsealed indictment against the Oath Keepers, obtained by United Press International, shares similar messages from Rhodes made through Signal.

"We aren't getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit," the indictment reads.

The indictment also accuses Rhodes of making self-described "reconnaissance" trips to Washington, D.C., to plan the violence at the Capitol. An Oath Keepers chapter in Florida even allegedly held "unconventional warfare" training ahead of the January 6 insurrection.

Rhodes allegedly spent more than $15,000 on firearms and other equipment before January 6, according to the indictment.

"It will be a bloody and desperate fight. We are going to have a fight. That can't be avoided," Rhodes allegedly said in a December 2020 message on Signal to other Oath Keepers, according to the indictment.

In another message that month, Rhodes allegedly said that the Oath Keepers would have to engage in a "bloody, massively bloody revolution" against President-Elect Joe Biden if he were to assume the presidency.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate-group watchdog, has described the Oath Keepers as a "militaristic" extremist group. More than 18 members of the militia have been arrested for the riot at the Capitol.

Court documents show that Oath Keeper member Jonathan Walden has indicated that he is in talks about a possible plea deal with prosecutors.

If Walden were to accept a plea deal, he would become the fifth member of the group to cooperate with prosecutors, BuzzFeed News noted.

"There is quite a bit of communication suggesting Mr. Rhodes was encouraging others to prepare for violence," Mehta said during the Friday hearing. "The words he used were quite graphic, of bloody revolutions and the like."