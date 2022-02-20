Massive Paradise Valley mansion featured on national TV sold for $12M

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — There's a new listing on the market and although it's yet to be built, it's sure to widen eyes with the hefty price tag. The mansion, which is being called the crown jewel of its subdivision, is priced at $30,600,000 in the luxurious Paradise Valley.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A development company on Tuesday revealed their plans for the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall. RED Development announced their plans for the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix. The plans include 400 luxury apartments with StreetLights Residential.
This Cherry Hills Village house recently went onto the real estate market in Colorado and we can't help but get a hotel vibe from the home. The 13,132 square foot home listed on Realtor currently has the asking price of $8 million. This home offers eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a five-car garage, and a 1.11-acre lot.
StreetLights Residential, Harkins Theatres and a major grocery chain have so far committed to the former mall site — with plans already in place for the first phase of the luxury apartment portion of the project to open in about two years. The developer spoke to the Business Journal about what else is planned, and why mall redevelopments offer a unique urban experience for residents.
For Tina Garrity, the decision to relocate from Chicago to Paradise Valley, Ariz., in the early months of the pandemic was an easy one. Ms. Garrity, 57, who has a management consulting business, has been visiting the Phoenix area for decades to see family. In March 2019, she bought a roughly 6,400-square-foot home for $1.85 million in Paradise Valley to stay in a few times a year. But when the pandemic hit, she began working remotely and decided to make it her primary residence.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Dennis Hof became a celebrity as the owner of a string of Nevada brothels, even having his own HBO series at one point. Now, four years after his death, one of the seven brothels he oversaw is up for sale.
Featuring swooping copper roofs, three interconnected pools, and an overhead shark tank, a distinctive dwelling in the California desert has raised the bar. A spectacular desert estate in the hills above Palm Desert, CA, sold for $42 million—apparently the highest price recorded in the coveted Coachella Valley. "It is...
One of the largest mansions in the state has just been put up for sale and I have one question: who lived here?! There is nothing modest about this must-see $11.5 million estate near the Detroit Metro area. If you need space, this country estate has got it- all of...
A Los Angeles-area mansion built more than 80 feet into the hillside hit the market Wednesday for $45 million. Located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in Beverly Hills, the property is part the tony Trousdale Estates neighborhood and boasts unobstructed views reaching from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, plus an indoor racquetball court and pool, according to listing agent Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate. He shares the listing with Raluca Petcu, also of Revel.
This strange little realm of pointy peaks, rocky caves and soaring condors is California's youngest and smallest national park, set in a region tourists rarely see. Yet lately its visitor numbers are booming. Is this where we should all be going?. Now that I've made the trip, I can tell...
Its name is Entrelagos, and the 12-bedroom, 15-bathroom mansion, which is for sale in Orlando, Florida, is getting a ton of attention thanks to its wild interior. The 14,706-square-foot property, which is listed for $25 million, has an enchanting inside filled with plants and features that were “handcrafted by Filipino artisans,” the listing on Zillow.com says. It also notes that the home took almost a decade to complete.
Paradise Valley, Ariz.,—the previously under-the-radar Phoenix suburb where the real-estate market has exploded since Covid—has seen another big-ticket sale, this time for $12 million. The roughly 18,000-square-foot home sits on about 1.5 acres on the side of Mummy Mountain and across from Camelback Mountain, which is “our Arizona...
The Related Cos., led by Miami Dolphins billionaire owner Stephen Ross, partnered with Wexford Real Estate Investors and Key International to purchase the Reflections office buildings in West Palm Beach, Florida, for $35 million. Reflect Co. LLC, managed by Steven Levin in Boca Raton, sold the combined 116,627 square feet...
StretchLab, an assisted stretch concept that aims to identify tightness and imbalances in the body by creating a customized stretching routine for its clients, will open a new Paradise Valley at 4740 ...
Calvin Harris is ready to dance his way out of his secluded mansion in Beverly Hills. The Scottish-born DJ (born Adam Wiles) has put his 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom home on the market for $25 million, listed with Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, stars of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.
A 35,000-square-foot industrial property in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles has sold for $8.4 million. Stos Partners bought the property located at 2301 Redondo Ave. in Signal Hill, through an off-market transaction, marking the San Diego real estate firm’s first acquisition in the enclave that is completely surrounded by the city of Long Beach.
A sprawling and low-slung mansion sitting on a prime swath of Beverly Hills, California, hit the market Sunday for a hair under $26 million. The compound, known as the Loma Vista Estate, offers views from Downtown Los Angeles to Century City, according to the listing with Adi Perez and Barbara Vallejos of The Agency. The more than 11,000-square-foot main house features five bedroom suites and nine bathrooms, and there’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house.
February is the coldest month of the year for much of the U.S., and one hotel chain is helping its guests through the winter by providing a special type of lighting to create a semblance of sunshine. To help travelers combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD), Kimpton Hotels is offering guests...
Comments / 0