ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Massive Paradise Valley mansion featured on national TV sold for $12M

By Angela Gonzales
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally listed for $23 million back in 2018, the price of the...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Development company reveals plans for Paradise Valley Mall site

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A development company on Tuesday revealed their plans for the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall. RED Development announced their plans for the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix. The plans include 400 luxury apartments with StreetLights Residential.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Business Journal

Apartments, grocery construction underway at Paradise Valley mall site

StreetLights Residential, Harkins Theatres and a major grocery chain have so far committed to the former mall site — with plans already in place for the first phase of the luxury apartment portion of the project to open in about two years. The developer spoke to the Business Journal about what else is planned, and why mall redevelopments offer a unique urban experience for residents.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
mansionglobal.com

Why Are Millionaires From All Over the Country Moving to This Little-Known Arizona Suburb?

For Tina Garrity, the decision to relocate from Chicago to Paradise Valley, Ariz., in the early months of the pandemic was an easy one. Ms. Garrity, 57, who has a management consulting business, has been visiting the Phoenix area for decades to see family. In March 2019, she bought a roughly 6,400-square-foot home for $1.85 million in Paradise Valley to stay in a few times a year. But when the pandemic hit, she began working remotely and decided to make it her primary residence.
HOMELESS
SFGate

Futuristic Desert Oasis Sells for $42M and Sets Coachella Valley Record

Featuring swooping copper roofs, three interconnected pools, and an overhead shark tank, a distinctive dwelling in the California desert has raised the bar. A spectacular desert estate in the hills above Palm Desert, CA, sold for $42 million—apparently the highest price recorded in the coveted Coachella Valley. "It is...
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
mansionglobal.com

Proposed ‘Butterfly House’ Lists in Beverly Hills, California, for $45 Million

A Los Angeles-area mansion built more than 80 feet into the hillside hit the market Wednesday for $45 million. Located in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains in Beverly Hills, the property is part the tony Trousdale Estates neighborhood and boasts unobstructed views reaching from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, plus an indoor racquetball court and pool, according to listing agent Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate. He shares the listing with Raluca Petcu, also of Revel.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

Does this mansion listed for $25M in Florida give off ‘Encanto’ vibes? Take a look

Its name is Entrelagos, and the 12-bedroom, 15-bathroom mansion, which is for sale in Orlando, Florida, is getting a ton of attention thanks to its wild interior. The 14,706-square-foot property, which is listed for $25 million, has an enchanting inside filled with plants and features that were “handcrafted by Filipino artisans,” the listing on Zillow.com says. It also notes that the home took almost a decade to complete.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Arizona Home With a Ballroom Sells for $12 Million

Paradise Valley, Ariz.,—the previously under-the-radar Phoenix suburb where the real-estate market has exploded since Covid—has seen another big-ticket sale, this time for $12 million. The roughly 18,000-square-foot home sits on about 1.5 acres on the side of Mummy Mountain and across from Camelback Mountain, which is “our Arizona...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
bizjournals

Related, Wexford, Key International buy West Palm Beach offices for $35M

The Related Cos., led by Miami Dolphins billionaire owner Stephen Ross, partnered with Wexford Real Estate Investors and Key International to purchase the Reflections office buildings in West Palm Beach, Florida, for $35 million. Reflect Co. LLC, managed by Steven Levin in Boca Raton, sold the combined 116,627 square feet...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bizjournals

South Bay industrial property sells for $8 million

A 35,000-square-foot industrial property in the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles has sold for $8.4 million. Stos Partners bought the property located at 2301 Redondo Ave. in Signal Hill, through an off-market transaction, marking the San Diego real estate firm’s first acquisition in the enclave that is completely surrounded by the city of Long Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mansionglobal.com

Massive Single-Story Mansion in Beverly Hills Lists for Nearly $26 Million

A sprawling and low-slung mansion sitting on a prime swath of Beverly Hills, California, hit the market Sunday for a hair under $26 million. The compound, known as the Loma Vista Estate, offers views from Downtown Los Angeles to Century City, according to the listing with Adi Perez and Barbara Vallejos of The Agency. The more than 11,000-square-foot main house features five bedroom suites and nine bathrooms, and there’s a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy