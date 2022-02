As the final leg of a long trip away from home, the Colorado Avalanche travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Monday at 5:30 p.m. MT. The previous contest between the two squads took place in December with the Avs securing a 7-3 win on home ice. It had been Colorado's third straight game scoring seven goals. Devon Toews led the team with three assists. Two players took home two points: Cale Makar (one goal, one assist) and Andre Burakovsky (two goals), and several of the Avs chipped in to balloon the goal total. Of the 18 players that saw time on ice, only four did not record a point.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO