Feb. 23—Each of Sasha Nitz's first three years of high school wrestling ended at the same checkpoint. Now a senior, Nitz made sure that didn't happen again this year. The Stanley-Boyd senior wrestler broke through to this week's Division 3 state individual wrestling tournament after taking third place at last Saturday's sectionals in Saint Croix Falls. Nitz was a four-time sectional qualifier entering the weekend and came into the tourney knowing it was his last shot at advancing to state.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 3 HOURS AGO