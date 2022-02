The NFL’s scouting combine has turned into a massive event over the years, satisfying many fans’ thirst for offseason football action. But as the league looks to exercise more control over the proceedings, their demands may end up squeezing the life out of this year’s slate of drills and workouts. New rules put in place for the upcoming combine are meeting with stiff resistance; a large contingent of players and agents are now threatening to boycott the event entirely and focus instead on college pro days. Expect the fight to get louder and uglier as the combine dates approach.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO