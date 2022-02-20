ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Helicopter crashes into water near crowded South Beach, two hospitalized

By Devoun Cetoute, Miami Herald
 2 days ago
A helicopter crashed off the crowded beaches of Miami's South Beach on Saturday. Two were hospitalized. [ Miami Beach Police Department ]

A helicopter crashed into the ocean by South Beach Saturday afternoon, in front of swimmers and onlookers — some of whom posted on social media. Two people who were inside the chopper were hospitalized.

Around 1:10 p.m., Miami Beach police and fire rescue were called to a helicopter crash on Tenth Street, Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier said.

Video shared by Miami Beach police shows the helicopter crash landing, making a large splash, into the populated waters near South Beach’s shore.

Photos and video on social media show numerous swimmers near the crash. One Twitter user wrote, “I’m sittin on south beach Miami… a f---in helicopter has just crashed into the sea in front of us…”

Three people were inside the helicopter, and two were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said. They were in stable condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter was a Robinson R44 that crashed for an unknown reason.

“The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the administration said. The beach area between 9th and 11th streets was closed.

