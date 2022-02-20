ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Euphoria' star Minka Kelly says she pushed back against shooting a nude scene on her first day of filming

By Lauren Edmonds
 2 days ago

Minka Kelly spoke about joining the "Euphoria" cast in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

  • Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season two of HBO's teen drama "Euphoria."
  • Minka Kelly recently spoke to Vanity Fair's Yohana Desta about joining the "Euphoria" cast.
  • Kelly said she pushed back against doing a nude scene and that creator Sam Levinson was onboard.

Minka Kelly said in a recent interview that she pushed back against doing a nude scene on her first day of filming "Euphoria."

In an interview with Vanity Fair's Yohana Desta earlier this week, Kelly said her character Samantha was meant to have a nude scene, but the actor told the HBO series' creator Sam Levinson that she would rather keep her clothes on.

In episode two of the show's second season, Samantha asks Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) — her son's babysitter — to unzip her purple gown after arriving home from a night out. According to Vanity Fair, Minka suggested that the moment when Maddy unzips her character's dress ended up being "tamer than it was originally scripted."

"[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground," Kelly, 41, told Vanity Fair. "That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn't feel comfortable standing there naked."

Kelly said Levinson was flexible about tweaking the scene.

"I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on,'" Kelly told Vanity Fair. "He was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted."

Kelly told Vanity Fair she was initially given a "vague" outline of her character — a single paragraph of dialogue — when she accepted the role, which she said Levinson created with her in mind. According to Vanity Fair, Samantha was meant to appear in one episode of the teen drama but Levinson expanded her role after seeing her work Demie.

Representatives for Kelly and "Euphoria" did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Other "Euphoria" actors have also spoken out about tackling nude scenes on the popular HBO series.

Sydney Sweeney, who spoke to Insider's Olivia Singh about her nude scenes , called them "so technical and so not romantic." In an interview with The Independent 's Ellie Harrison, Sweeney said she pushed back on scenes where her character, Cassie Howard, was supposed to be topless.

"There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it,'" Sweeney, 24, told The Independent. "I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."

