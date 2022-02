Some of the most formative books that you will read in your lifetime are experienced during childhood, whether they were read out loud by a parent, covertly under the covers at bed time or assigned at school.But while there are tons of children’s books out there, there are just a select few that continue to hold very special places in our hearts as adults.With the ability to truly capture their imaginations, finding a book to satisfy your child can be tricky, given there are so many to choose from.So, with World Book Day upon us (this year it falls on...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO