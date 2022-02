Many know that Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp’s father, Craig, played in the NFL. What some may not know, is that Kupp’s grandfather, Jake, also played in the NFL, spending 12 seasons in the league, nine of them with the New Orleans Saints from 1967 to 1975. Jake Kupp was selected to one Pro Bowl in his career and was regarded as a great offensive lineman. However, his Saints teams never even came close to the playoffs. For the elder Kupp, watching his grandson win a Super Bowl with the Rams was like winning one himself. Kupp’s heartfelt message from his grandfather will leave fans in a puddle of tears. Here is what Kupp said, via The Times Picayune.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO