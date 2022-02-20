ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CATHEDRAL SCHOOL HOLDS FOOD DRIVE FOR CARE AND SHARE

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Catholic Schools Week Cathedral School held a food drive for...

Newport News-Times

Food Share donation

Newport TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) members recently collected more than 125 pounds of canned food, which they donated to Food Share of Lincoln County. TOPS promotes healthy weight loss through diet and exercise for teens and adults. The local chapter started more than 50 years ago. TOPS meets each Thursday at the Newport Nazarene Church, 227 NW 12th St. Private weigh-ins start at 8 a.m., with a fun and educational meeting from 9 to 10:15 a.m. For more information, call Joan at 971-285-5639.
NEWPORT, OR
Herald-Dispatch

Food bank to offer drive-thru food distribution

WAYNE — The Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Cabwaylingo, 1385 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass, Dunlow, on Thursday, Feb. 10. Members of the food bank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone. Facing Hunger expects to serve more than 800 households.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Star News Group

Point Beach High School holds successful blood drive

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Beach High School students in partnership with the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Feb. 9 in the school’s gymnasium, open to students, faculty and the surrounding community.  Throughout the blood drive, 67 donors participated, producing a total of 67 units of blood, said Kate Braker, school nurse and facilitator of the blood drive.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Blood drive benefits food bank

By Laura Ruminski West Hawaii Today lruminski@westhawaiitoday.com | Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:05 a.m. The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s lone food bank, was able to distribute 437 meals to hungry Big Islanders thanks to blood donors in the community and a partnership with Blood Bank of Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
WALB 10

Litman Cathedral continues monthly food box giveaway Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 12, Litman Cathedral will continue their monthly drive-thru food box giveaway starting at 9 until 11 a.m. In partnership with Feeding The Valley Food Bank, the church has consistently fed the Albany community with this event. It will be hosted at the church,...
ALBANY, GA
TBR News Media

Theatre Three hosts food drive Feb. 13

Theatre Three in Port Jefferson will host a food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Sunday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus convent building at 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave) in Port Jefferson.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
cbs19news

Seeking schools to participate in annual food drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is looking for schools to participate in its upcoming School Food Drive. This is the 11th year for the annual event, and it needs schools in the greater Charlottesville area to participate. According to a release, this year’s efforts...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
22 WSBT

Share the Love food drive tomorrow in Niles

Niles — Happening Sunday, February 13th, 2022, Apothica Teas and Sticky Spoons Jam in Niles is having a Share the Love food drive. From 10 AM - 2 PM you can drop off food donations and personal items like, soaps and menstrual products. In exchange, the first 70 people will receive a FREE jar of jam from Sticky Spoons Jam.
NILES, MI
Denver Post

Food drive aims to help north metro households

For over 15 years, the Rotary Club of Northglenn-Thornton has conducted a food drive, starting out very small and last year culminating in over $11K worth of purchased and donated food. Food insecurity and food scarcity are a pandemic by themselves. 1 in 4 households have experienced food insecurity this...
NORTHGLENN, CO
Town Square LIVE News

Food Bank of Delaware to host drive-thru food pantry in each county

Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Delaware. The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county beginning next week. The first event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 14 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The food bank reminds participants to ensure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so that ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
WJTV.com

Food drive to be held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department (LPD) and the Salvation Army will host a food drive on March 4. Organizers will collect non-perishable food items. The drive will be taking place at the Laurel Walmart on Highway 15 North from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
News19 WLTX

Scouting for Food 2022 food drive set: How and where to donate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council in South Carolina will be conducting its annual Scouting for Food campaign Saturday, Feb. 12. Scouts and leaders went into Midlands neighborhoods last weekend, placing door hangers on homes announcing the food drive. This Saturday, Scouts will return and collect food from those same neighborhoods. The food collected will go directly to local food pantries for those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Farm Bureau aids Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA — American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee representatives from more than 10 South Carolina counties on Tuesday delivered food and supplies to Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia to celebrate the nationally recognized Food Check-Out Week. The AFB recognizes that Americans enjoy the safest, most abundant and...
AGRICULTURE
KWCH.com

Local teen holds food drive two years in a row

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local food pantries here in Wichita are helping those in need by providing some extra groceries like canned goods, and a local high school freshman is trying to help out with the effort. 16-year-old Anna Kliewer is a student at Bishop Carroll high school and is...
Times-Republican

VFW fundraiser meal rallies support for local veteran

The sounds of people laughing and talking, and the smell of pork tenderloin being fried permeated the air at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 839 on Friday evening. People crowded into the building, and a line of people out the door marked the fundraising dinner a big success in Post Commander Robert Shepherd’s book.
CHARITIES
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cathedral Donates 500 Lbs of Food and Cash

Cathedral high school Monday night held a food drive called "love your neighbor food drive" for the boy's basketball game against Minnewaska. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan and St. Cloud Catholic Schools President Scott Warzecha say they donated 500 pounds of food and $167 dollars in cash to the Catholic Charities food shelf. He says the day started well when one of their basketball parents dropped off 14 bags of food. Those who donated food got into the game for free. Keenan said the following:
SAINT CLOUD, MN

