CATHEDRAL SCHOOL HOLDS FOOD DRIVE FOR CARE AND SHARE

Newport TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) members recently collected more than 125 pounds of canned food, which they donated to Food Share of Lincoln County. TOPS promotes healthy weight loss through diet and exercise for teens and adults. The local chapter started more than 50 years ago. TOPS meets each Thursday at the Newport Nazarene Church, 227 NW 12th St. Private weigh-ins start at 8 a.m., with a fun and educational meeting from 9 to 10:15 a.m. For more information, call Joan at 971-285-5639.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO