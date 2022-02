An on-court scuffle between Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was one of the biggest subjects in sports on Sunday. The scuffle led to Howard drawing the most attention from it, as he threw a punch at Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Howard was irritated that Gard called a late timeout in a game where the Badgers were up a substantial amount. He’s likely to face a suspension but isn’t the only person from the program that will face discipline — players on both teams threw punches.

