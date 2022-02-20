ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale honors Black history through jazz

By Tristan Hill
SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Springdale Public Library hosted a celebration of Black culture with live music Saturday.

Local jazz band Crusade, featuring Cliff Avenue, celebrated Black History Month with a musical presentation of The Southern Soul Review.

Those who attended got to learn about a timeline of Black history through songs by Black artists.

Tanya Evans with the Springdale Public Library said this was their first event since the outbreak of COVID-19, and it was a special way to bring the community together.

“Black history is American history and we want to celebrate everybody and I feel like the library is the communities living room and people are always welcome here to our library,” Evans said. “When your in your living room, you have entertainment you have fellowship you have fun and this is what our public library is all about.”

The library also celebrates many of the community’s cultures throughout the year such as Hispanic Heritage Month.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR
