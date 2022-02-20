Lawsuit challenging Lincoln's virus restrictions dismissed

The owner of a Lincoln bowling alley has dropped a lawsuit he filed in 2020 challenging a mask mandate and other restrictions the city put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the case filed by the owner of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was dismissed Friday on the same day the city's latest mask mandate expired.

The dismissal also came two weeks after the business agreed to plead guilty to six misdemeanor violations of public health orders.

Madsen’s attorney, J.L. Spray, said even the lawsuit influenced the city to not aggressively enforce its mask mandates.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said officials are glad the lawsuit has been resolved.

