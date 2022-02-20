ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Lawsuit challenging Lincoln's virus restrictions dismissed

By Associated Press
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
The owner of a Lincoln bowling alley has dropped a lawsuit he filed in 2020 challenging a mask mandate and other restrictions the city put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the case filed by the owner of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was dismissed Friday on the same day the city's latest mask mandate expired.

The dismissal also came two weeks after the business agreed to plead guilty to six misdemeanor violations of public health orders.

Madsen’s attorney, J.L. Spray, said even the lawsuit influenced the city to not aggressively enforce its mask mandates.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said officials are glad the lawsuit has been resolved.

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

