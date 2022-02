Americans have grown used to the Abraham Lincoln of black and white photographs, reproduced in the halftones of our history books. The images remain essential — has any president ever used photography more effectively? — but they dull us into overfamiliarity. Thomas Jones, a sculptor who studied Lincoln’s face closely, noted that he put on a formal expression — an “iron mask” — whenever he needed to look presidential. That look is present in every photograph; in only one is there even a half-smile.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO