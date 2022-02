The Texas A&M International women's basketball team looks to extend its win streak to three straight as it travels to take on Western New Mexico in a 6 p.m. matchup Monday. The Dustdevils come into the contest after beating Texas Woman's and Midwestern State last week. With the wins, they sit in ninth in the Lone Star Conference with three regular-season games left. Only the top-12 teams make the conference tournament. Western New Mexico has struggled this season as it's 5-15 on the year and 1-11 in league play. The...

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO