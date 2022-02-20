ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Which athletes might be the future of Team USA?

WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sun sets on the 2022 Winter Olympics,...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Where is the next Olympics? Explaining where the Summer and Winter Games will be held through 2032

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have concluded. So naturally, it is time to start looking at what countries and cities will host the next winter and summer Olympics. The most recent winter and summer Games took place closer in time than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics actually occurred in 2021, leaving just a few months between those Games and the Winter Olympics that just took place in Beijing.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Melvin
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#2026 Winter Olympics#2022 Winter Olympics#Milan Cortina
Racing News

NFL legend joins NASCAR as team owner

Emmett Smith joins Jesse Iwuji Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Emmitt Smith is a NFL Hall of Fame running back. He’s purchased a portion of the No. 34 Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team. The team runs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 34 was previously used by Wendell...
NFL
golfmagic.com

"Tiger Woods had an unprecedented equipment advantage over field" says G-Mac

Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Anonymous PGA Player Has Telling Admission On Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
GOLF
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts

Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy