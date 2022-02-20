Which athletes might be the future of Team USA?

Phil Mickelson has received a lot of criticism for his past comments about the Saudi Super League. He basically admit in November that he was considering leaving the PGA Tour. “They’re scary motherf—–s to get involved with,” Mickelson reportedly said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.
Comments / 0