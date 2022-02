LOGAN — After months in the making, McCoy Station in Logan officially held its grand opening Friday, Feb. 11. With a film crew on hand and city and county officials by their side, owners Courtney Quick “McCoy” and Jim Quick officially cut the ribbon to the new restaurant, bar and axe-throwing station at the old four-story structure at 405 Highlands St. commonly remembered as the Logan Corporation building. Friday’s event was the culmination of a nearly two-year-long renovation process for the building, which is located behind the post office in Logan.

LOGAN, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO