You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I would like to know who won the top prize on the latest “America’s Got Talent” show. It never aired – or did I miss it?. A: Magician Dustin Tavella won the 16th season of the talent show last year. You can see the finale on NBC.com and on Peacock. The show will be back later this year. There is also a companion show, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” with “outrageous acts of enormous scale.” It arrives on Feb. 20.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO