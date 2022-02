Attention all families with kids that have lots of energy and need a creative outlet for it… “Learning ballet is wonderful for children even if they never become dancers. It is wonderful because it teaches discipline, grace, and manners.” The legendary ballet teacher, Anna Paskevska, knew this was an active hobby that continues to influence kids long after their stage days are done. This summer, Huntsville Ballet School is offering camps that will introduce your child to the art of ballet, or develop an existing dancer’s abilities during the school break.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO