Art that Touches Your Heart Foundation is a non profit foundation that aims to support and ignite passion young African-American artists in the Wichita Area. Founded by Janice Thacker, operated by a board of directors, and supported by our community Art That Touches Your Heart provides exposure to African American Artist for local students and also shares the story behind the impact of African America Artists on our community, locally, regionally and nationally. ATTYH encourages and supports artistry and creativity.

WICHITA, KS ・ 15 DAYS AGO