ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic says he's at his 'peak', despite Australian Open ordeal

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQqR3_0eK75ZRi00
20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic said that he was committed to opting out of future events if they had COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Those could even include the springtime French Open and summertime Wimbledon, he noted.

On the heels of his dramatic ordeal in the land down under surrounding the 2022 Australian Open, Djokovic said Sunday that he felt like he was in a good place physically and mentally.

"It wasn't really difficult for me to pick up a racket and go out and practice the sport and just play," he told reporters, one day before the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship. "I'm as well prepared as I possibly can be."

The upcoming tournament will be the first for the world's top-ranked male tennis player since before the Australian Open.

According to the Associated Press, organizers "blocked most photographers and videographers" from Djokovic's news conference "without explanation" on Sunday. Additionally, security guards were "out in force" at Djokovic's practice, "questioning reporters who tried to grab a glimpse of him serving and swinging on the court".

The Serbian told reporters on Sunday that the events leading up to his ban from the Australian Open impacted him emotionally.

"There were lots of emotions after I came back from Australia," he said. "It was strange. I was disappointed, I was sad about the way it all has played out and the way I left the country."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
Yardbarker

New video reveals Ja'Marr Chase's reaction after Bengals' final play of Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals fans may have a tough time reliving the final play of Super Bowl LVI. By the looks of it, Ja’Marr Chase will, too. Chase managed to get himself open against Jalen Ramsey on the Bengals’ final play of the game. Had Joe Burrow been able to find him, Chase would have been in line for a huge gain, if not a touchdown. However, pressure from Aaron Donald ensured Burrow had no time to make the read or the throw.
NFL
Daily Mail

Andy Murray warns vaccine rebel Novak Djokovic that he has to accept 'consequences to the decisions he has made'... but the Scot believes it is BAD for tennis if the world No 1 is kept away from remaining Grand Slams after his Australia deportation

Novak Djokovic must face the 'consequences' of his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid even if it bad for the sport of tennis, Andy Murray said. Eighty days after his last official match, Djokovic returned to action on Monday night in Dubai where he routinely dispatched Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Andy Murray gets brutally honest on Novak Djokovic’s vaccine stance

Novak Djokovic’s vaccine stance single-handedly kept him from participating in the Australian Open. Naturally, there was an outpouring of reactions to the Serbian star’s decision-making, as some criticized him while others offered their support. Fellow ATP Tour star Andy Murray got brutally honest when discussing Djokovic and his vaccine stance, via Fox Sports.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam#The Associated Press#Serbian
Yardbarker

Did LeBron James disrespect James Harden at All-Star Weekend?

LeBron James may have gone back into LePassiveAggressive mode at All-Star Weekend this year. The Los Angeles Lakers star had his All-Star media availability on Saturday and was asked about Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who is having a breakout first season in the NBA. “The MVP over there...
NBA
Yardbarker

Michigan's Juwan Howard defends actions in scrum with Wisconsin

Following the postgame scrum Sunday afternoon after Wisconsin's victory over Michigan, both teams' head coaches addressed the incident with reporters. Much of social media spent the aftermath of the event bashing Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard, but the former "Fab Five" member and longtime NBA player appeared to have no remorse for his role in the brawl.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard apologizes for actions after being banned by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard explains his side of Michigan-Wisconsin fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: LeBron James ends 2022 NBA All-Star Game with walk-off winner

Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game for the fifth straight year and it was team captain LeBron James himself who put the game on ice with a game-winning shot. For the third staight year, the NBA used a variation of the "Elam Ending" to finish the game. After the third quarter with Team Durant leading, 139-138, a target score of 163 was set. The two teams remained close and with Team LeBron up, 161-160, James ended the game with a clutch fadeaway jumper.
NBA
The Independent

What time is Novak Djokovic’s match today and how to watch

Novak Djokovic makes his long-awaited return to competitive action this afternoon as he faces Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.The Serbian, who is reported to be the only member of the men’s top 100 still to be unvaccinated, has not played since his dramatic legal case unfolded and he was deported from Australia. Djokovic broke his silence on the incident last week, claiming he was prepared to miss grand slams in future rather than have a jab. However, such restrictions are not currently in place for Wimbledon and will not impact...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Nebraska women's team suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes guard Ashley Scoggin from roster

Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews responds to ban report

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews offered her own response to a report that she had been banned from Kansas City Chiefs games. Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger claimed that Mahomes had banned both Matthews and his brother Jackson from Chiefs games because they were bad for his brand. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet, and Mahomes openly laughed off the claim on social media.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Saban shares how three players hurt Alabama in championship loss

Alabama went 13-2 during the college football season and lost to Georgia in the national championship game 33-18, ending its hopes of repeating. In the defeat to Georgia, Alabama lost one of its best players in Jameson Williams to a knee injury. The Crimson Tide were also playing without John Metchie, who got hurt in the SEC Championship Game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Michigan AD Warde Manuel releases statement on postgame skirmish with Wisconsin

During the exchanging of handshakes between the teams after the Badgers' 77-63 win, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin lead man Greg Gard got into a heated exchange, stemming from Gard calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in the game and his squad up by 15 points. As assistant coaches and players attempted to separate the two, Howard took a swipe at a Badgers assistant coach, sending the situation into an all-out melee.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy