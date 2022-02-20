ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hungry grizzly bear steals fish from back of worker’s lorry

By Mared Parry
The Independent
 2 days ago

A very cheeky bear has been filmed grabbing himself a snack from the back of a fish factory’s lorry.

The cute - yet deadly - young grizzly bear can be seen walking across a courtyard towards a huge tub filled with fish, coming down from a conveyer belt.

He then jumps up on his hind legs before reaching into the tub and grabbing some fish as a snack.

The clip was filmed on Monday, 14 February 2022, in Sakhalin, Russia.

