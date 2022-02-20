ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cockpit footage shows moment pilot lands Boeing 777 plane during Storm Eunice

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Incredible new footage taken from the cockpit of a Boeing 777 aeroplane has shown the moment a brave pilot managed to land in the middle of Storm Eunice .

Captain of Qatar plane, Khalifa Al-Thani, managed to safely land the world’s largest twinjet aircraft into Heathrow Airport on Friday, 18 February, and caught the impressive moment all on a camera from inside the cockpit.

Storm Eunice hit the UK on Friday, with winds speeds hitting highs of over 190 km/ph, and multiple lives were lost as a result.

