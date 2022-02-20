ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Chris Paul Playing In The All-Star Game?

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, Chris Paul underwent an MRI on his right hand. The Phoenix Suns star is now in Cleveland, Ohio, for the All-Star Game.

On February 16, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported that Chris Paul would undergo an MRI on his right hand the following day (see tweet below from Haynes).

Paul is now in Cleveland, Ohio, for the All-Star Game, and was asked about his hand and if he is going to play in the game on the Sunday (see tweet below from Duane Rankin of azcentral).

His head coach Monty Williams (who is also the All-Star game coach) was also asked if Paul will play in the game (see tweet below from Rankin).

The Suns are currently the top seed in the Western Conference with a 48-10 record in 58 games, which is the best in the entire NBA.

Last season, they made the NBA Finals (ending a ten-year drought from the postseason for the franchise).

