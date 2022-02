The United States Women’s National Team will meet New Zealand in the SheBelieves 2022 Cup on Sunday afternoon from Dignity Health Sports Park. The U.S. is coming off a 0-0 draw with the Czech Republic in their last match and will look to get back to their winning ways this afternoon. In their last match in the Summer Olympics, the United States pulled off a 6-1 win.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO