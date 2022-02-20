Health and Wellness fair in Smithtown aims to combat anxiety, depression

A health and wellness fair was held Sunday at the at the Maia Spa in Smithtown to combat against anxiety and depression.

The event provided attendees with information about blood pressure, heart health, fitness, and treatments such as cryotherapy and LED light therapy. The event also placed a large focus on mental health.

Dr. Liat Jarkon, a psychiatrist from Center for Behavorial Health at NYIT, said many people have experienced anxiety and depression since the beginning of the pandemic.