If the Patriots are unable to lock down J.C. Jackson for the 2022 NFL season (and potentially beyond), several teams likely will kick the tires on the 2021 Pro Bowl selection. Jackson has proven to be somewhat of a ballhawk, pacing the league in interceptions since he signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 26-year-old likely could make any of the 31 other teams better, but just like every other player at any position, the right fit will allow Jackson to maximize his talents.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO