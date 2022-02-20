ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Feb. 20

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the boys basketball rankings for the week of Feb....

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Sports
CBS News

U.S. women's soccer players settle equal pay lawsuit

The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Metro Detroit#The Boys#Highschoolsports#The Detroit News#Detroit King
The Hill

Stocks fall after Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

Stocks fell Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine and Western allies pledged to impose strict financial penalties. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite was also down 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy