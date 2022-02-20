Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Feb. 20

From Kyiv to Moscow and Washington to Berlin, there was little sign Wednesday that the world was facing anything other than the prospect of Russia launching a new conflict with Ukraine. The Ukrainian government, which until now had been cooler on the likelihood of war, prepared to declare a state...
(CNN) — Two years after Ahmaud Arbery's killing in Georgia, justice has been delivered after three men convicted in his murder were found guilty in federal court Tuesday for pursuing him out of racial animus, his family says. "This hate crime trial actually showed the world what was going...
Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved requests from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard assistance ahead of trucker protests expected to arrive in the area soon. Roughly 700 National Guard personnel will be deployed to help control traffic at designated...
The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
The Supreme Court said Tuesday it will decide whether certain businesses with religious objections can refuse to offer their services for same-sex weddings, a question it has consistently ducked since its landmark gay marriage ruling in 2015. The case involves a Colorado website designer, Lorie Smith, who planned to expand...
President Biden has now interviewed the three Supreme Court candidates at the top of his list to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger — according to three sources. The sources did not say when or where the interviews took place.
London (CNN Business) — The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia's huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine. Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas...
Stocks fell Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into eastern Ukraine and Western allies pledged to impose strict financial penalties. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 500 points shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a decline of 1.4 percent. The Nasdaq composite was also down 1.4 percent, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.1 percent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.
Comments / 1