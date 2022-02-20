ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

2 men arrested Saturday after gun fired in downtown Palm Springs

By Tom Coulter, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179GXo_0eK73XtW00

Palm Springs police arrested two men on felony charges Saturday night in connection to a handgun being fired downtown, with no injuries reported.

Palm Springs police officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of South Palm Canyon Drive in response to an unlawful discharge of a firearm, with reports that individuals in a white Ford F-150 were involved.

That block, just south of Arenas Road, is home to popular restaurants including Las Casuelas Terraza, Kaiser Grille and Lulu California Bistro, plus the Cornelia White House and other historic structures.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description in the area of East Ramon Road and South Compadre Road.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers found a handgun inside the vehicle, and identified both the driver, Nicholas Sanchez, 18, and the passenger, Antonio Loustaunau, 26, of Cathedral City as being involved in the downtown incident.

Both were arrested on several felony charges, including knowingly carrying a stolen firearm and carrying a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cathedral City, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy