Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids hires specialists for lead poisoning programs

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids has hired an advocate for healthier conditions for children to serve as a specialist to help reduce lead poisoning in the city’s homes.

Paul Haan initially will focus on opportunities to address lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties as a new lead programs specialist with the Community Development Department, the city said in a news release.

Haan, founding executive director at Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan, also will serve as staff liaison to various city departments and programs, outside agencies, and other governmental units.

He has served on the state’s Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission.

