Cleveland, OH

PHOTOS: Police need help finding suspect, vehicle connected to allegedly luring a child

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police need the public’s help to find the suspect and the vehicle allegedly connected to criminal child enticement that happened earlier this month.

The First District Detective Unit in a Facebook post , says that on Feb. 8 around 4:30 p.m. on Madison Ave. at W. 106th St. a man allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old child into his car.

Thankfully, the child did not get into the car.

The vehicle drove off on W.105th St. heading south but was again seen in the area in the same car on Feb. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWg5D_0eK73Ppi00
Cleveland police release photo of suspect vehicle in connection with criminal child enticement (Credit: Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

The driver is described as being 35-40 years old and bald.

Another man was sitting in the passenger seat with a similar description.

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Houska at (216) 623-2535.

Comments / 7

slcjcb
2d ago

It would help if there was a better description of the males. Were they White, Hispanic, Black or Asian. Hopefully the picture of the car is good enough.

Reply
6
post hook
2d ago

I agree with slcjcb. Too bad you can't actually describe someone by their physical features without someone else being offended. The car is a Chevrolet Impala made around 2012. The non matching rear bumper cover is a big clue Scooby Doo!

Reply
5
 

Photos: Multiple weapons; marijuana, mushroom grow operations found in Portage County home

ATWATER, Ohio (WJW) — Photos released by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office show multiple weapons and marijuana and mushroom grow operations found in a home during a domestic violence call on Saturday. The Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit say they found 41-plant marijuana grow, a butane honey oil (BHO) clandestine lab […]
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
