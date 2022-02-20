ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Homeless man got into paramedic truck, it hit car

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A homeless man got into a fire department truck while its crew checked out a report of a gas leak, and the paramedic vehicle rolled into a parked car, Atlanta police said.

The man ran away Saturday afternoon but was arrested within hours, news outlets reported.

City officials initially indicated the man had tried to steal the truck, but police later said he disengaged the brake and it rolled backward into the car, WAGA-TV reported.

No charges were immediately brought and the man was taken for a mental evaluation, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

News agencies report that the crash was minor and nobody was hurt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Paramedic#Ap#Waga Tv
