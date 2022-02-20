ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

‘Elimination Chamber’ Adds Some Clarity to WWE’s ‘WrestleMania’ Plans

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMGmv_0eK71lEO00
Courtesy of WWE

In what would have been a gigantic story in a normal week, Steve Austin’s return to the ring ended up buried in the news cycle.

On the same day WWE started angling for his return, news began to swirl that Cody Rhodes was leaving AEW, almost surely for WWE.

A few years ago, the idea of Austin’s return being overshadowed would have been unthinkable. Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE, on the other hand, wouldn’t have been quite as surprising because this is the wrestling business. But at this point, Rhodes’s departure from AEW, which has become the most successful No. 2 promotion in the U.S in 22 years, caught far more people off guard. And that included almost everyone in AEW.

The biggest mystery hinges on why Rhodes chose to leave AEW. Theories abound to the point that everyone close to the situation has one, and they are all different. The only people who likely know the full story are Cody, his wife Brandi Rhodes and AEW owner Tony Khan. All three have privately and publicly discussed the situation now and have made it clear that the reason will remain confidential.

Austin’s potential return is particularly interesting because he retired in 2003 largely due to neck damage from his years in the ring, most notably from a sit out piledriver in a 1997 match with Owen Hart. He came back to wrestle a few times after the injury and the major neck surgery that followed, but the neck damage led to him calling it quits in early 2003. He did what turned out to be his own secret final match with The Rock at WrestleMania that year in Seattle.

Now 57, Austin had turned down lucrative offers from Japan and teased situations with the likes of CM Punk and Brock Lesnar over the years when he was significantly younger. But those never came close to happening, and Austin seemed pretty content with what he had accomplished in his career. He had talked about not coming back because of how mentally difficult leaving was the first time, and he didn't want to get back in that frame of mind again.

Big money would have been involved in any return, but the amount of money an outside attraction can garner at this stage of the game, between the competition for top talent and WWE's lucrative television and Saudi Arabia deals, is far more than at any period in wrestling history.

In recent years, WWE has been criticized for its inability to create new needle-moving headliners. But what it does have is a long list of stars with great nostalgia value from the past.

Austin is the biggest of such stars who has never come back. The plan is for him to face Kevin Owens. The build began Monday when Owens started insulting the state of Texas and Texans. While a slew of legendary wrestling characters have come from Texas—between The Funks, The Von Erichs, Undertaker, Stan Hansen, Bruiser Brody and countless others—none were bigger stars than the man nicknamed the Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin was always going to have some involvement in WrestleMania, which takes place on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Irving, Texas. It's not far from North Texas State, where the former Steve Williams was once a college football player in the mid-80s. During that period, on some Friday nights, he went with some of his buddies to the famed Dallas Sportatorium to see the second generation Von Erich Brothers and Brody. It's also where he first started training, and had his early matches a few years later.

Owens makes for a safe opponent for Austin. He's a great worker who would have the best shot at making sure Austin can have a good performance. And he's paid well—boasting one of the best contracts in the company—with his role to do strong interviews and in the ring, largely to make others look good.

We're probably several weeks away from any such announcement, as the storyline has to develop further, but Austin is hardly the only celebrity type expected on the show.

YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is slated for a tag team match, pairing up with The Miz against the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul had made some prior television appearances with WWE but was miscast as a babyface. The company quickly realized from the fans’ reactions of booing him that he was a heel to the audience, so his casting changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJiTB_0eK71lEO00
The Miz makes an entrance before wrestling Rey Mysterio.  Courtesy of WWE

Johnny Knoxville, 50, who appeared in the Royal Rumble and on many WWE television shows this year, is expected to either wrestle or have an involvement with Sami Zayn, the company's Intercontinental champion. Given Knoxville's age, his concussion issues and a brain hemorrhage in the past, it is a risk, but WWE can map out a match for him with minimal risks if necessary.

Celebrities, as well as a potential return of Rhodes, are even more important this year. WrestleMania will be two nights instead of one, and it will be held at a large stadium with no COVID-19 restrictions on attendance.

Both nights had just over 47,000 tickets out last week. But doing a two-for-one discount this past week got each night's number up to around 53,000. It's still a ways to hit 80,709, the real number in attendance at the 2016 show in the same stadium. That year the company made a public announcement of 101,763, and since it has to be promoted as the biggest ever, they need to get enough people in the building where they can again announce a number of over 100,000 for both days. It would be hard to do that but not impossible in a stadium filled with a lot of blocked off seats.

At the Elimination Chamber show on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it was finalized that the main event, at least originally planned for the Sunday show, would pit the company's two major champions and top stars against each other.

Brock Lesnar, who won the WWE title (the main championship of Monday's Raw division) Saturday will take on Roman Reigns, who has held the Universal title (the top title of the Smackdown division) since the summer of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mF7uX_0eK71lEO00
Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match.  Courtesy of WWE

This match has been obvious since the summer. The goal of the WWE has been to make Reigns and Lesnar look dominant for the past several months and come across as the company's two biggest stars above all others. The idea was to build it to a dream match scenario, which is tough since the two have wrestled many times over the years. The change was that in the past, it was Paul Heyman in the corner of Lesnar, and this year, Heyman is in the corner of Reigns.

The original plan was not for both titles to be at stake because the original idea was one major men's title defended on each show. That decision changed going into the Royal Rumble event.

But the company clearly feels that they can headline Saturday night with something other than a men's title. That would likely be the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Smackdown women's title match or possibly the Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair women's title match from the Raw brand. It would also make sense to put the Austin return and what they perceive as the strongest women's match together on Saturday.

One would have expected a ton of major teases at the Chamber show to where much of the lineup for WrestleMania would have been obvious.

That really wasn't the case.

With the exception of Drew McIntyre against either Happy Corbin, or perhaps a handicap match against Corbin and Madcap Moss and some sort of a climax of the Smackdown TV feud with Sonya Deville vs. Naomi, there were no clear directions coming out of the show.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Brandi Rhodes
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Bruiser Brody
Person
Steve Austin
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
CELEBRITIES
MMA Fighting

Johnny Walker releases statement after UFC Vegas 48 knockout loss: ‘I never give up’

Johnny Walker always has a smile on his face during fight week and that was no different after his latest loss. In the main event of UFC Vegas 48 on Saturday, Walker was dispatched in quick fashion by Jamahal Hill after Hill landed a heavy right hand that sent Walker awkwardly crashing to the mat. One follow-up punch later and Walker was out cold a little under three minutes into the fight.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Universal Champion Retiring?

We’re currently on the road to WrestleMania 38, and there’s no telling who might return during WrestleMania season. A few weeks ago Goldberg returned to confront Roman Reigns and on Saturday fans saw Roman defend his Universal Title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately for...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#All Star Wrestling#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Nearly Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past. “I...
WWE
FanSided

WWE ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans for Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

WWE reportedly ‘seriously considered’ other WrestleMania 38 plans involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. WrestleMania 38 is the next premium live event for WWE after the conclusion of the Elimination Chamber event. Two major Women’s Championship matches are officially set, as Becky Lynch defends her Raw title against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair looks to retain her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey. But, WWE reportedly had different plans at WrestleMania for Lynch and Flair.
WWE
SPORTbible

We May Have Just Witnessed Goldberg's Final Match in WWE

The long and storied career of former WCW Heavyweight Champion Goldberg could be over. Goldberg, currently signed to the WWE, competed in the last match of his current contract at Sunday's (AEDT) Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabi against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two were originally set...
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy