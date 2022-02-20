ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

50 Black actors who made entertainment history

By Elona Neal, Stacker
Buffalo News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker presents 50 Black actors...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda's Husband Danny Elfman Disappears, 68-Year-Old Trades In Clean-Cut Image For Shocking Body Tattoos

Bridget Fonda isn't the only one in her marriage that's made changes! The '90s sex icon's husband Danny Elfman is totally unrecognizable!. The 68-year-old composer — who was once as clean-cut as they come — has adopted the rockstar lifestyle for his final curtain call. Days after Fonda was spotted for the first time in 12 years, Elfman reemerged and his transformation will shock you.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to first

More than just a major movie star, Tom Hanks is a national treasure. Indeed, when the actor isn’t taking the lead in award-winning films, he’s improvising to audiences in Los Angeles playhouses, helping people find their lost possessions, reminding folks about the importance of voting, and engaging in a variety of philanthropic endeavors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner pays tribute to 'forever' Valentine Jessica Biel

Jennifer Garner celebrated Valentine's Day with a special Galentines shout-out on social media featuring a fellow Hollywood star. The actress took to Instagram to repost an Instagram Story from friend Jessica Biel, who shared a still from their 2010 film together, Valentine's Day. WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares health fears over...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's strange that NBC, where This Is Us' Chrissy Metz is a star, would put Renée Zellweger in a fat suit for The Thing About Pam

"Hollywood has produced another 'unrecognizable' transformation via fat suit," says Libby Hill. "In a recent Vanity Fair interview accompanied by promotional photos, Renée Zellweger spoke about the makeup and prosthetics used to transform the Oscar-winning actress into her Pam Hupp, the average American mom who became a murderer in the upcoming NBC limited series The Thing About Pam. Being an average American woman means that Hupp is not the size of an average Hollywood actor. But instead of casting a performer that might accurately embody the role, we have Zellweger in a fat suit and calling it character building. The industry seems to be doubling down on pretending fat women don’t exist....The fact that the casting choice comes from a project on NBC is even stranger, given that it’s home to This Is Us. The series features Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, a bigger woman who deals openly with issues surrounding her weight and size-discrimination, one of the few examples of an overweight woman on a broadcast network. Metz herself is a tireless advocate for body positivity." As Hill notes, Zellweger's portrayal comes less than a year after Sarah Paulson was criticized for wearing a fat suit to play Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jennifer Lopez Leads, And 'Henpecked' Ben Affleck Follows To Never Lose Romance: Report

"Hopelessly henpecked" is what tabloids are calling Ben Affleck these days. He reportedly has fears that he might lose Jennifer Lopez, causing him to follow her lead. A source spilled the details to Globe for its new magazine issue. As alleged, the celebrity couple follows a relationship theme, wherein the DCEU actor is "getting the second chance" and not the "Marry Me" actress.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Renée Zellweger Has Shocking Transformation Into Murderer Pam Hupp With Prosthetics and ‘Padded Suit’

NBC has unveiled the first photos and trailer from upcoming true crime drama “The Thing About Pam,” and with it comes an official first look at Renée Zellweger’s shocking transformation into murderer Pam Hupp. The role is Zellweger’s first since winning the Oscar for “Judy” and marks her first regular series role on network television. She previously starred in the Netflix limited series “What/If” in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Mourns the Loss of Former Contestant Nightbirde

The America’s Got Talent community lost an incredibly bright star and loving soul – Jane Marczewski, the artist otherwise known as Nightbirde. Originally, Nightbirde gave her debut performance in Season 16. At that time, the songstress performed her original song, “It’s Okay,” which she wrote in response to her journey through cancer treatments. That night, AGT judge Simon Cowell awarded Nightbirde with the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking her to the next round of the competition.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy