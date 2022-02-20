Lightfoot endorses Congressman Danny Davis

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made her endorsement in a local congressional race.

Mayor Lightfoot gathered with others at the Chicago South Loop Hotel on West 26th Street on Saturday afternoon to pledge her support to 7th District Congressman Danny Davis.

"He knows," the Mayor said to a round of applause, "that as the West Side goes, there goes the city of Chicago,"

The 80-year-old Davis was first elected to represent 7th district-which covers parts of Chicago and several suburbs including Oak Park and River Forest-in 1996.

Davis is being challenged in the June Democratic primary by Kina Collins. Her campaign released a statement to WBBM which said: "This is the most serious challenge Rep. Danny Davis has faced in his 25 years in office, and it’s clear that he understands that. I’m looking forward to a healthy primary, good debates, and for the voters of IL-7 to have a chance to vote for change and a representative who will fight for them in Washington.”