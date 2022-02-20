Riverfront Park commemorates Cooper Kupp’s Super Bowl win

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is paying tribute to a very special football player.

The park announced on social media that the Clock Tower and Pavilion will light up this weekend to celebrate Cooper Kupp’s Super Bowl win.

The lights were as bright as ever Saturday night, with the Pavilion lit up in a bright blue and the Clock Tower reading “Kupp #10, Congrats EWU Alum & Super Bowl LVI MVP.”

The Yakima native caught the game-winning touchdown and was named Super Bowl 56’s MVP. It was quite the moment for the former Eastern Washington wide receiver.

Don’t miss your chance to catch the lights, they go away on Monday!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.