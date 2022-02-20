ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Tarvarius Moore expected to have bounce-back season

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjp5x_0eK71EIX00
San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore (33) Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2021 was a tough year for 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore. A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Moore served primarily as a rotational defender and special-teams contributor during his first two years in the league, but he appeared in a career-high 52% of the Niners’ defensive snaps in 2020. He had a real chance to win a starting safety job last summer, which would have been especially fortuitous timing, as he was set to enter his contract year. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn Achilles in June and spent all season on the PUP list.

And, per the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Moore’s contract tolled, so he is under club control through 2022, as Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area observes. The pertinent provision of the CBA reads, “[A player’s] contract will not be tolled for the period he is on PUP, except in the last year of his contract, when the player’s contract will be tolled if (i) he is still physically unable to perform his football services as of the sixth regular season game; and (ii) he is not reinstated to the Club’s Active/Inactive List during that regular season or postseason.”

Of course, that’s not necessarily a bad thing for Moore. If he were to hit the open market in March after having spent the entirety of last season on the shelf, it’s not as though he would be in line to make any more than the $965K he will earn from San Francisco in 2022. And, if the 49ers do not re-sign Jaquiski Tartt, Matt Barrows of The Athletic (subscription required) expects Moore to be the front-runner for the starting SS gig. Barrows adds that he is fully recovered from his Achilles tear.

In 48 games (13 starts), the Southern Miss product has compiled 100 tackles, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

49ers seeking Day 2 draft pick in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

Of the starter-caliber quarterbacks linked to trades, Jimmy Garoppolo has the clearest path to being moved. Garoppolo and John Lynch have discussed a trade, and the passer would prefer to be dealt to a team with a shot at near-future contention. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo for a second-round pick, and...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
Matt Maiocco
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Is Furious Over The Brian Flores Situation

Even though he is on voice rest following vocal cord surgery, Dick Vitale is speaking out about the Steelers’ hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach. Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons as head coach, was hired by Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday. This news comes while Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Considering 2 Surprising Cuts

The Dallas Cowboys are rumored to be considering two surprising roster cuts this offseason. Dallas is up against the salary cap, though some contract restructuring should be able to take care of that. However, some believe that the Cowboys could cut ties with two of their best players. Wide receiver...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nbc Sports Bay Area#American Football#Niners#Pup#Cba#Ss#Southern Miss
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Apologizes For False Patrick Mahomes Rumor

An ex-NFL player is walking back a tweet reporting that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met with his wife and brother, asking them to no longer attend games. Former player and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger sent out a since-deleted tweet pushing that specific claim. Prompting a response from the QB himself.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Shailene Woodley Very Clear

Less than a week ago, TMZ reported that Aaron Rodgers ad Shailene Woodley called off their engagement. On Monday night, the Packers quarterback expressed his appreciation for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rodgers said that he’s grateful for the time he spent with Woodley. “Shailene Woodley, thanks...
NFL
News-Democrat

Why Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or Carson Wentz Makes No Sense for the Panthers

The Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and Indianapolis Colts are all looking to make a change at quarterback this offseason. It just so happens that the Panthers have been rumored to be in the mix for both quarterbacks the 49ers and Colts are trying to replace: Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz.
NFL
Fresno Bee

Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Ezekiel Elliott? $17 Million Question

FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
NFL
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Fires Back at Brittany Matthews & Jackson Mahomes Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers To Cowboys? Wild Trade Idea Floated

It’s highly likely not going to happen, but there’s a wild trade idea about Aaron Rodgers going around. Shan Shariff of 105.3 in Dallas has floated the idea of a blockbuster deal that would send Dak Prescott to Green Bay for Rodgers. Shariff thinks that Prescott’s stock as...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy