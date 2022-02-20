ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Survivor and body found on burning ferry off Greek island

By DEMETRIS NELLAS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qjuu_0eK71DPo00
Greece Ferry Fire Firefighters remove a body from the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, which is on fire for third day, in the Ionian Sea near the Greek island of Corfu, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. A survivor has been rescued Sunday morning from the stern of a still burning passenger ferry, Greece's coast guard said. (Hellenic Fire Service via AP) (Uncredited)

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek emergency workers rescued a Belarussian truck driver Sunday from a burning ferry off the island of Corfu and found the body of a Greek truck driver as they combed the wreckage for missing passengers. The discoveries left 10 people still unaccounted for.

The survivor, 21, was able to make his way up to the left rear deck on his own, and told rescue workers he heard other voices below.

“The fact that this man succeeded, despite adverse conditions, to exit into the deck and alert the coast guard ... gives us hope that there may be other (survivors),” coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told state broadcaster ERT.

The victim was identified as a 58-year-old Greek truck driver by his family.

The Italian-owned Euroferry Olympia, which was carrying more than 290 passengers and crew as well as 153 trucks and 32 cars, caught fire Friday, three hours after it left the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa bound for Brindisi in Italy. The company that operates the ferry said the fire started in a hold where vehicles were parked.

The Greek coast guard and other boats evacuated about 280 people from the ferry to the nearby island of Corfu.

The ferry has been towed to the port of Kassiopi, in northeastern Corfu. Firefighters were still battling the blaze in spots Sunday and a thick smoke still blanketed the ship.

Alexiou said his understanding was that the truck driver hadn’t heard any voices just before making his way onto the deck but added “the situation is evolving.” The survivor was taken to a hospital for a medical exam.

The extreme heat in some parts of the ship has impeded the Greek fire service’s Disaster Management Unit and a team of private rescuers from searching the whole ship. The ferry is slightly listing from the tons of water poured into it to douse the fire but authorities say it’s not in danger of capsizing.

Two passengers were rescued Saturday. One wasn't on the ship’s manifest and was presumably a migrant. The other person, a 65-year-old Bulgarian truck driver, had respiratory problems and is on a ventilator in a Corfu hospital's intensive care unit.

A Greek prosecutor on Corfu has ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire. The ship’s captain and two engineers were arrested Friday but were released the same day, authorities said.

Passengers described the initial evacuation as dramatic.

“We heard the alarm. We thought it was some kind of drill. But we saw through the portholes that people were running," truck driver Dimitris Karaolanidis told The Associated Press. “You can’t think something at the time (other than) your family ... When I hit the deck, I saw smoke and children. Fortunately, they (the crew) acted quickly.”

___

Petros Giannakouris and Lefteris Pitarakis contributed to this report from Corfu.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Greek rescuers search burning ferry for 12 missing people

CORFU, Greece (AP) — Rescue teams in Greece searched a burning ferry Saturday for 12 people believed to be missing after it caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy, while passengers described a frightening evacuation from the ship. After working all night to try to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Island#Italy#Greek Fire#Accident#Ap#Belarussian#Coast Guard#Ert#Italian#Igoumenitsa#Disaster Management Unit
The Independent

Vulnerable man made to live in horse box and squalid shed for years

A man with a “very low” IQ of 59 was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and a cramped 6ft shed for 40 years, a court has heard.The vulnerable victim was used and exploited during that period by his “boss” Peter Swailes Senior at the various “accommodations”.Swailes Senior, 80, who died last year while awaiting trial for the modern slavery offences, approached the man when he was aged about 18 and invited him to work with him doing various jobs.In October 2018, following a tip-off, the man was discovered by police living in a shed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
The Independent

Sophie Burns: Body of ‘beautiful and talented’ woman, 28, found after disappearance last year

Police confirmed on Tuesday that a body found in Cumbria is that of Sophie Burns, the 28-year-old who has been missing for 10 weeks.Sophie was last seen on 12 December in the Dalton Crescent area of Carlisle. Her body was found on Monday in Burgh-by-Sands at around 3pmPaying tribute to her daughter, Sophie’s mum Pauline told local online newspaper Cumbria Live: “We will always miss our beautiful and talented daughter.“No one will ever replace the emptiness in our lives.”In a Facebook post, Sophie’s partner Lucy added she wished Sophie “could have seen all the love and support” she has received...
TODAY.com

Watch: Massive wave crashes through ferry window

Passengers aboard a commuter ferry in Germany experienced a terrifying moment when a massive wave crashed through the front of the boat. The ferry eventually arrived safely at its destination and no one was seriously injured in the incident.Feb. 18, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drowning man ‘lucky to be alive’ after dog spots him struggling in water and alerts owner

A man struggling against the tide was rescued after a dog spotted him in the sea and alerted his owner.The man, in his mid-50s, had fallen into the sea from a tender- a small transport boat- near Royal Clarence Marina in Gosport on Saturday evening.Due to stormy weather, he was swept around 300 metres towards Millennium Bridge where he was found clinging onto a post in the water.The dog walker was crossing the bridge when she was signalled by her distressed pet’s continuous barking. She rang 999 when she heard calls for help from the water.The woman, who wishes to...
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Greece: Warning shots fired at Turkish fishing boat

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek authorities said Wednesday that a coast guard vessel fired warning shots at a Turkish fishing boat during a confrontation in Greek waters near the eastern Aegean Sea island of Chios. The shipping ministry said the Turkish vessel refused to leave Greek waters...
WORLD
New York Post

Scary video shows giant wave shattering ferry windows

This is the terrifying moment a monster wave caused by Storm Dudley smashed through a ferry window, sending passengers fleeing for their safety. Harrowing footage captured on a ferry in Hamburg, Germany, shows passengers getting thrashed around by gigantic ocean swirls as Storm Dudley batters much to the country. At...
ENVIRONMENT
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Norwegian student found a boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers in 2020

The remains of a miniboat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers have been discovered by a sixth-grade student in Norway, 462 days and more than 8,300 miles later. It was an eventful journey for the 5.5-foot boat, which was built by two consecutive middle school science classes in partnership with the nonprofit organization Educational Passages and first set sail (uncrewed) from Massachusetts in October 2020. The boat's GPS reported intermittently over the years until the end of January, when a family recovered it from an uninhabited Norwegian island thanks to a social media connection.
RYE, NH
BBC

Rayan: Moroccan boy trapped in well for four days dies

A five-year-old Moroccan boy who was trapped in a well for four days has died, despite painstaking efforts to rescue him. A royal statement announced his death soon after his removal from the well. The bid to free the boy, Rayan Oram, had gripped the country, with hundreds of people...
ACCIDENTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
80K+
Followers
91K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy