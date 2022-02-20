ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFK Library plans virtual celebration of Presidents Day

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
JFK library (Boston25News.com Staff/Boston25News.Com Staff)

BOSTON — The JFK Presidential Library and Museum has several virtual activities and programs scheduled for Presidents Day.

The library’s 11th annual Presidents Day Festival that runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday includes actors portraying Presidents John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison, and first ladies Abigail Adams and Dolley Madison, sharing stories and engaging viewers in live and prerecorded virtual programs.

Also, the event will feature a look at the White House rooms, highlighting it as a home for past presidents and their families, in honor of the 60th anniversary of Jacqueline Kennedy’s televised tour of the White House to share the “People’s House” with the public.

President Kennedy’s time in the White House will be celebrated with performances of Kennedy campaign songs.

The virtual festival programming is free and will remain publicly available after the initial broadcast.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

