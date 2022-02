A new day. A new challenge. After an afternoon of blood and roses against bitter rivals Leeds United, as the sun rises upon a new day, the Red Devils brace themselves for the biggest challenge so far. A challenge that defines this season. A test that will separate the men from the boys. A challenge that will earn your keep as a player of Manchester United. A battle against Atletico Madrid, at the Wanda Metropolitano.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO