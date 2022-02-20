ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Assigned to AHL affiliate

 2 days ago

Sandin was demoted to AHL Toronto on Sunday, per CapFriendly. Sandin...

Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
Rust’s Contract Status Is To Penguins What Hyman’s Was to Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a sticky situation when it comes to Bryan Rust. That said, it’s not a completely unique position since another team went through something very similar last season. In 2022, Rust is to the Penguins what Zach Hyman was to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021: a player on an expiring contract the team wants to keep but knows it probably can’t afford to and there’s not much they can do about it.
Arizona Coyotes trade goalie Carter Hutton to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Arizona Coyotes have moved on from goalie Carter Hutton, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs for future considerations, the team announced on Monday. Hutton, 36, hasn’t played for the Coyotes since October after suffering a lower-body injury. He’s appeared in three games for Arizona this season, posting an 0-2 record.
Maple Leafs: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Pierre Engvall

The Toronto Maple Leafs have shown they aren’t afraid to make tweaks to their roster in-season and after the team’s latest deal with the Arizona Coyotes which saw forward Nick Ritchie leave town, one player who might be next is fourth-liner Pierre Engvall. Here’s a look at a few possible trade destinations for the former seventh-round pick:
Maple Leafs' Carter Hutton: Dealt to Maple Leafs

Arizona traded Hutton to Toronto in exchange for future considerations Monday. Hutton cleared waivers Monday and was then flipped to the Maple Leafs. The veteran netminder has spent nearly the entire season on injured reserve, last appearing in an NHL game on Oct. 25. He'll likely be assigned to AHL Toronto and will be expected to fill a depth role with the organization for the rest of the season.
Jets' Ville Heinola: Assigned to AHL Manitoba

Heinola was demoted to AHL Manitoba on Sunday. Heinola has averaged 13:23 of ice time and tallied two assists over eight NHL performances this season. The 20-year-old will rejoin AHL Manitoba, where he has registered 16 points over 25 contests.
Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
Avalanche's Stefan Matteau: Activated, assigned to AHL

Matteau (leg) was activated off injured reserve and assigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday. Matteau has remained with the big club since suffering a leg injury in the first game of the season, but now that he's healthy, he'll head to the minors for the foreseeable future. The 27-year-old winger picked up one goal through18 top-level appearances last year and will likely spend most of his time with AHL Colorado down the stretch.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sandin, Lyubushkin, Dzingel & Matthews

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the new-look Montreal Canadiens for the first time since new head coach Martin St. Louis has taken over. The word on St. Louis from his players is positive. Since their new coach began on February 9, the Canadiens are 2-3-0. They’ve beaten the St. Louis Blues and the New York Islanders over their last two games by scores of 3-2.
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko expected back for Blues at Flyers

Maple Leafs acquire goalie Hutton in trade; Mantha practices with Capitals in no-contact jersey. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to return to the lineup for the Blues against the Philadelphia...
MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN JAKE MUZZIN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING COLLISION (W/VIDEO)

A scary scene at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday night. During the second period, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin collided with Canadiens defenceman Chris Wideman. Neither player appeared to see each other coming and after colliding with Wideman, Muzzin's head bounced off the ice. Muzzin laid on...
Sabres Weekly: Thompson, Dahlin, Eichel & More

Earlier last week, the Buffalo Sabres won two games in a row for the first time since December 14-16, and looked to be making improvements on a run of poor outings and recent struggles. That success didn’t last long, however, as they’ve now lost their last three games in a row, and are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Now surpassed by the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres sit at seventh place in the Atlantic Division, and 27th overall in the NHL standings. As always, though, there are new storylines, some positive, to take from an otherwise unremarkable week of hockey.In this edition of Sabres Weekly, read about the latest Sabres storylines heading into a new week.
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Penguins, Senators, Blues, Golden Knights

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what does the addition of Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense corps mean for a player like Justin Holl? Meanwhile, are the Pittsburgh Penguins prepared to lose Bryan Rust? The Ottawa Senators are reportedly not prepared to trade Artem Zub despite rumors to the contrary and the St. Louis Blues are becoming the favorite when it comes to a potential landing spot for Ben Chiarot. Finally, will the Vegas Golden Knights target a goalie… one not named Marc-Andre Fleury?
Top 30 NHL trade-deadline targets: Sabres' Olofsson on deck

Exactly four weeks remain until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Ranked by a blend of impact and likeliness of a deal with the insight and intel from team and league sources, here are four new names in play with four weeks to go:
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Mikheyev, Engvall & Muzzin

The Montreal Canadiens thoroughly dominated the Toronto Maple Leafs last night to score an easy 5-2 win over the team they had also dumped from last season’s playoffs. The lead was 5-0 before the Maple Leafs offered any kind of pushback, but it was too little and too late.
Maple Leafs Passed on Klingberg Trade – NHL Insider

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs were looking at John Klingberg and decided to pass. However, the NHL insider said the asking price was likely too high, or the fit may not have been right. Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast was recorded hours before another dreadful defensive showing resulting in a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. To make matters worse, Jake Muzzin sustained another injury. So Toronto may need to reconsider the idea and pay up.
Canucks Should Steer Clear of Trading Schenn

The Vancouver Canucks management group will have some tough decisions leading up to the trade deadline. There have been a lot of names like J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, and Brock Boeser who have been linked to trades, but one player that the Canucks would be smart to keep is Luke Schenn. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has been phenomenal this season, and unless a team will overpay, Vancouver would be wise to ensure he stays on the roster past the Mar. 21 trade deadline.
