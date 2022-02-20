Fatal crash south of Mountain Home

BOISE, Idaho — Three Idaho men are going to federal prison for their role in bringing methamphetamine and heroin into the Magic Valley. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho announced Friday that 30-year-old James Tyler Ferguson of Jerome was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 41-year-old Jedediah Levi Dahl of Twin Falls was sentenced to 7 years, 3 months in prison, and 52-year-old Jay Dale Cummins of Twin Falls was sentenced to 6 years, 10 months in prison. Ferguson and Dahl will be on supervised release for five years after they complete their prison terms; four years of supervised release will follow Cummins' prison term. Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye ordered the sentences.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO