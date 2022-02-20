ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Fatal crash south of Mountain Home

 2 days ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash south of Mountain Home. The crash occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Sunday, February 20 on State Highway...

