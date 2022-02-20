ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, cancels Las Vegas show

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
 2 days ago
Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, one week after he performed at a pre-Super Bowl party in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Homecoming Wee

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer, 27, found out he contracted the coronavirus on Saturday but “thankfully is feeling OK,” his rep told TMZ.

According to the outlet, Bieber also had to cancel his scheduled show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. The show has been rescheduled for the summer.

Bieber is supposed to perform two more shows this upcoming week – in Arizona on Tuesday and California on Thursday – but no word yet on whether those will also be postponed.

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

News of Bieber’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes one week after he performed to a packed crowd at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., for the h.wood Group and Revolve’s “Homecoming Weekend” pre-Super Bowl party.

The singer performed hits like “Yummy,” “Peaches” and “As I Am” at the bash, which was attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Eli Manning, Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim and Bieber’s wife, Hailey.

The singer canceled his show in Las Vegas on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

Bieber later headed to celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy, where a shooting involving Kodak Black occurred. The rapper was shot in the leg outside of the venue and taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

As Page Six previously reported, the incident happened while Kodak Black was outside on the street chatting with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby.

“The fight was believed to have started with someone in Kodak Black’s entourage,” a source told us. “After others jumped in, shots were fired… and then all hell broke loose.”

Police told Page Six at the time that 10 shots were fired, leaving at least three people injured.

“One victim sustained injuries to his shoulder, another to the buttocks and a third was believed to be shot in the leg,” the source added.

