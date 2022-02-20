ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man tries to run from police after allegedly pointing gun at candlelight vigil, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Cordney Campbell Cordney Campbell (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun into a crowd at a candlelight vigil.

On Feb, 18, officers responded to the intersection of Ayers Street and Griffith Place just after 7 p.m. for several people pointing guns at a crowd during a candlelight vigil.

As police arrived, officers saw a man with a black ski mask, red hoodie and black jeans run from the scene with a rifle, an affidavit said.

The suspect was located in the area of Looney Avenue and Castle Street, refused to stop running and did not obey the officers’ commands.

According to records, police were able to arrest the suspect even though he was allegedly resisting.

The suspect was identified as Cordney Campbell, 21.

Campbell was allegedly seen dropping a loaded rifle prior to his arrest, police say, and a loaded AK-47 was found.

As officers did a pat-down of Campbell, 16.8 grams of marijuana was found in a baggie, an affidavit said.

Campbell is charged with evading arrest, possession of a firearm, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to commit a felony, resisting official detention and possession of a controlled substance.

He is out on bond.

