‘For sure it’s gonna happen’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf sets sights on 2024 Olympics

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
Cornerback could be a spot the 49ers look to improve at. And if they do, a premier cornerback on the market is not going to be targeted by them. Corner isn't looked at as a priority position for the 49ers if you look at their history as I have explained before.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Selling dreams of big-name quarterback trades is easy in February, but those naps will be disrupted quickly if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stay home for another season. Though general managers are more equipped than ever to deal roster capital, the quarterback position can only take so much upheaval. The supply rarely meets the demand -- especially this offseason, with a lackluster QB draft class -- and some teams eventually realize what they have, or what is more readily available, isn't so bad.
Just who is the fastest player in the NFL? Well, we might be able to find out this offseason after Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill agreed to take on Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf in a race. Metcalf recently declared himself the fastest man in the NFL and...
There has been a ton of speculation already when it comes to quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL offseason and there will be plenty more in the coming weeks and months. We saw several players at the position be on the move last offseason and we could see a decent amount of movement this year as well. One new player added to that speculation is Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted the most promising prospect by selecting defensive end and linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12th pick. The on-field production Parsons provided the franchise during his rookie campaign marked the second consecutive year the Cowboys found a foundation piece through the draft after the selection of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020.
USFL teams started the spring football league’s two-day draft in Birmingham on Tuesday night by picking eight quarterbacks in a row. But that was because in the first round, each USFL team had to pick a quarterback, with the Michigan Panthers making former Ole Miss/Michigan QB Shea Patterson the first player selected.
After posting a disappointing 7-10 record to finish in last place in the NFC West during the 2021 season, the Seahawks made an earlier than expected transition into what will be a critical offseason for the future of the franchise. When the new league year opens on March 16, Seattle...
Acquiring a quarterback is the top priority for the Washington Commanders this offseason. They Commanders are in pursuit of several veteran quarterbacks who could be on the move this spring: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. But if the Commanders fall short of obtaining a quarterback ahead of the...
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
It’s Tuesday, so you knew Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be making an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”. On Monday night, the mercurial MVP put up a cryptic 10-picture post to his Instagram account. Reading something like a goodbye letter to the Green Bay Packers (or the NFL?) and also addressing his relationship with Shailene Woodley.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
Comments / 0