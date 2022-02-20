ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Rents reach ‘insane’ levels across US with no end in sight

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) – Rents have exploded across the country, causing many to fall behind on payments, dig deep into their savings or downsize to...

kdwn.com

Axios

Why your rent is going up

"Oh my yes!" That's what real estate consultant John Affleck told Axios when asked if rent increases like the ones in the chart above were unusual. State of play: From 2015–2019, the average annual rent growth across major markets was 3.5% — but in 2021 it was 13%, said Affleck, senior vice president of research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Bakersfield Channel

Soaring US rent prices force families out of homes

Costs are rapidly climbing throughout the U.S. "It's not just an economic issue. This is a social issue that's tearing apart the fabric of communities and families," said Aaron Dietrich, with the People's Council of Saint Petersburg. "You've got us people who are full-time workers who work over 40 hours...
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

Americans face a dilemma. The consumer price index rose 7% in December, and while wages have risen recently, they have not, for the most part, kept up with inflation. The median household income in the U.S. dropped 2.9% in 2020 to $67,521, in fact. As The New York Times recently noted, “Only 17 percent of […]
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
Daily Mail

Rent across America's biggest cities soared by 20% last year - and the hike was even higher in Miami, Boston and NYC - due to pent-up demand from young people who moved in with their parents during pandemic combined with nationwide housing shortage

Rent costs have exploded across the country in the past year as the people who moved back in with their families during the pandemic returned to the limited rental market - sending prices soaring. An average of a 20 per cent increase across the US's biggest 50 cities has forced...
Fortune

Home prices set to soar 12% in 2022 says a top forecaster: ‘No end in sight’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
